Ibrahima Konate has insisted his agents and himself have not been contacted by Liverpool, despite claims he is poised to be on his way to Anfield.

It was claimed recently that Liverpool are in advanced talks with RB Leipzig to sign Konate and take him to Anfield in the upcoming summer transfer window.

A deal looked to be on the cards, but the highly rated defender is clear that such talk is wide of the mark as he has had no contact from the English champions.

Konate is clear that he has much to play for at RB Leipzig and has cautioned against believing transfer talk the moment it surfaces.

“There are often rumours in football and many believe them immediately”, Konate told German daily Bild when asked if he is poised to join Liverpool.

“I, or my agents, did not get a call from Liverpool.

“I also have big goals with RB Leipzig – these are doing as well as possible in the Bundesliga, reaching the cup final and the European Under-21 Championship with France.”

The defender stressed he remains under contract at RB Leipzig until 2023 and signed to fulfil his contract.

“I have a contract until 2023. And contracts are there to be fulfilled.”

Liverpool are expected to be in the market to sign a centre-back this summer after starting last season with just three senior centre-backs, with one of their options, Joel Matip, regularly struggling with injuries.

The Reds did not replace Dejan Lovren after selling him and were then struck by injuries to all three senior centre-halves.