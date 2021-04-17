Liverpool starlet Sepp van den Berg is attracting loan interest from a host clubs in Championship, according to The Athletic.

The 19-year-old joined Preston North End on loan until the end of the season from Liverpool as a part of the deal that saw Ben Davies head the other way in the winter transfer window.

Van den Berg has made eleven starts for the Lilywhites in the Championship so far, helping them to two wins and four draws in the process.

Having impressed on his first loan spell away from Merseyside, the Dutchman is already attracting loan interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

A host of Championship clubs are lining up attempts to sign the former PEC Zwolle defender on loan from Liverpool when the transfer window opens in the summer.

While the names of the interested parties are yet to be known, one of the clubs are a side currently in contention for promotion.

It remains to be seen if Preston are among the clubs interested in acquiring the teenager’s services on a temporary basis next season.

Despite centre-back being his preferred position, Van den Berg has also been used by Preston as a right-back and a right wing-back.