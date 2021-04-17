Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden is wary of the threat that Charlton Athletic will pose this afternoon and feels they will try to use a target man up top.

The two sides are placed close to each other in the League One table, with the Addicks leading the Tractor Boys by just two points with a game in hand.

According to 22-year-old, the Charlton game is their biggest challenge of the season, though he dubbed the way League One has played out this term “bizarre”.

Woolfenden, while assessing the strengths of their opponents, insisted that Charlton will try to use the ball well and try to utilise the big man up front, but the visitors will just focus on themselves.

“Charlton will no doubt be a challenge for us”, Woolfenden told his club’s official site.

“On paper, it’s our toughest game but this league is bizarre.

“We want to focus on ourselves but we know they will try and use the ball well and utilise the big man up front.”

Woolfenden further took time to stress the need for his side to create more chances going forward.

“Wimbledon aside we’ve been strong defensively, but we obviously want to create more going forward.”

With six games left to be played yet, the Tractor Boys have ground to make up to sneak into the top six, currently trailing sixth-placed Portsmouth by five points.