Former Paris Saint-Germain star Eric Rabesandratana has insisted that Manchester City are weaker than Bayern Munich and is confident that the Parisians have what it takes to beat them in the Champions League.

Premier League table-toppers Manchester City and French giants PSG will lock horns in the Champions League for a place in the final on 28th April and 4th May.

The Citizens go into the semi-final tie on the back of wins over Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund, while PSG beat European heavyweights Barcelona and Bayern Munich in their previous ties.

Former PSG midfielder Rabesandratana feels that the Parisians are high on confidence having beaten Barcelona and Bayern and have what it takes to beat Pep Guardiola’s side.

Rabesandratana went on to insist that the Premier League leaders are weaker than Bayern Munich, though he is aware of the challenge that lies ahead of PSG.

“Paris have the weapons to beat City“, Rabesandratana told French daily Le Parisien.

“The dynamics are good after Barca and Bayern.

“On the City side, things are going quite well too, but for me, they are less strong than Bayern, which does not mean that the task will be easy.“

Rabesandratana feels Manchester City being a possession-based side will help PSG and pointed out how the French giants were happy to give the ball away against Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

“Ultimately, it is advantageous“, the 48-year-old said.

“Against Barcelona and Munich, PSG allowed themselves to give the ball away to their opponents.“

The winner of the Champions League semi-final between Manchester City and PSG will face either of Chelsea or Real Madrid in the final.