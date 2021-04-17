West Ham United skipper Mark Noble has acknowledged St James’ Park as a fantastic ground, but feels that only applies if the Hammers do well there and pick up three points.

David Moyes’ side lock horns with Newcastle in the lunchtime kick-off today and will be looking to continue to put fuel in the tank of their top four bid.

Noble, who has been through thick and thin with the club over the last 16 years, insists that St James’ Park is a lovely stadium at which to play, however stressed West Ham need to win.

“It’s a nice place to play and obviously a fantastic stadium and Newcastle have got great fans”, Noble told his club’s official site.

“But I always say a ground is only nice to play at if you win, otherwise it’s not!”

In spite of the gulf in points that exists between the sides at the moment, Noble feels that it is going to be a tough assignment as West Ham are taking on a team that are fighting to save their status in the league.

“Listen, it’s going to be a tough game”, Noble added.

“They’re fighting for their lives and we’re obviously fighting for a different sort of achievement.

“Newcastle are a good side, they’re well organised and they’ve got some good players, so it’ll be another tough assignment.

“They all are, to be fair.”

West Ham are growing in belief that they can seal a top four finish in the league and Champions League football for next term, but the Hammers have little room for error with other clubs waiting to pounce.