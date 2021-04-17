Former Blackpool striker Brett Ormerod feels weekend opponents Sunderland will be worrying about Neil Critchley’s men and stressed the Black Cats are beatable, as has been shown by their last two games.

Critchley’s side are on an amazing run of form, having built up a 15-game unbeaten streak, and are currently well-placed to secure a playoff spot in League One.

Blackpool could take another big step on Saturday when they lock horns with third placed Sunderland, a side they could also meet in the playoffs.

Ormerod believes that Sunderland have potentially the best squad in all of League One and is expecting a tough game for Blackpool.

However, the fact that Sunderland have lost their last two games and are walking on thin ice in their attempts to finish in an automatic promotion place means they will be worrying about Blackpool’s threat, the former Tangerines hitman feels.

“Sunderland have lost their last two, so they aren’t invincible”, Ormerod wrote in his column for the Blackpool Gazette.

“They’ve probably got the strongest squad in the league, the top goalscorer in Charlie Wyke, arguably the best player in the division in Aiden McGeady and a good manager in Lee Johnson.

“McGeady shouldn’t really be playing at this level, he’s a Championship player with the quality he’s got.

“It’s going to be a tough game but Sunderland, coming off the back of two bad results, will be looking at Blackpool and worrying more about them rather than vice versa.”

Blackpool have not lost a home game in League One since the start of October, when they suffered defeat at the hands of Lincoln City.