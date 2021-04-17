Arsenal and Everton have been joined by French clubs Reims, Montepellier and Bordeaux in the race for highly rated teenage Valenciennes defender Ismael Doukoure.

The 17-year-old has made 14 Ligue 2 appearances and played in three Coupe de France matches for Valenciennes since moving up to their senior squad this season.

Doukoure’s performances for the French second tier club earned him a call-up to the France Under-19s squad and have seen him attract interest from a host of clubs.

Premier League trio Arsenal, Everton and Leicester City have been named among the clubs that are interested in acquiring the services of the centre-back.

According to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Ligue 1 clubs Reims, Montepellier and Boradeux have joined the English clubs in the race for Doukoure.

However, Reims, Montepellier and Bordeaux are not the only French clubs interested in the teenager, with Nice, Lyon, Marseille, Saint-Etienne and Rennes also said to be keen.

Saint-Etienne have informed Valenciennes of their interest in Doukoure, with Reims, Montepellier and Bordeaux following suit.

Apart from the English and French clubs, Juventus, Atalanta, Hertha Berlin, Borussia Monchengladbach, Barcelona and Benfica are also said to be in the line for the central defender.

With a host of clubs interested in acquiring his services, the 17-year-old could be set to earn a big move away from Valenciennes when the summer transfer window opens.