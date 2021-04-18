Former Celtic star Mark Wilson has blasted Diego Laxalt for his performance in the Bhoys’ 2-0 loss at Rangers and insists it was unacceptable.

Laxalt, on loan at Celtic from AC Milan, was given the vote to start at left-back by interim boss John Kennedy in a must-win Scottish Cup tie at Ibrox.

However, Laxalt struggled to make an impact and was replaced by Greg Taylor at half-time as Kennedy tried to inspire his team to a comeback.

Wilson feels a number of performances from Celtic’s players were not good enough, but took special aim at Laxalt, dubbing his display “unacceptable”.

“Some of the performances we have seen today, namely Laxalt for the first 45 minutes, are just unacceptable. Not good enough to merit wearing the Celtic shirt”, Wilson said post match on Clyde 1.

“That has to be fixed because it has been the problem all season.

“Yes, there have been times when Celtic have probably got their tactics wrong, but good players adapt and can pull you out of a hole.

“And I think they have shirked responsibility too often this season, especially today some of them.”

The defeat ends Celtic’s defence of the Scottish Cup and may have cost Kennedy any chance of landing the manager’s job on a permanent basis.

Laxalt is due to return to AC Milan in the summer and it remains to be seen if Celtic will try to sign him on a permanent basis.