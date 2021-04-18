Gary Neville has slammed the English clubs who have signed up to compete in a breakaway European Super League, taking particular aim at Manchester United and Liverpool, and dubbed their owners’ “imposters”.

A group of 12 clubs have reportedly signed up for a new big money European Super League which will see vast sums of money directed their way.

Five English sides, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United and Liverpool, have agreed to join the new league, which they will not have to qualify for and will not be able to miss out on.

Neville is disgusted with the actions of the English sides in removing the merit based approach to qualifying for continental competition and the plans have been roundly condemned from all corners.

The former defender insists he is most annoyed with Manchester United and Liverpool, who he feels are not respecting the history of their clubs and slammed the Reds’ owners for “pretending” to adhere to the values of the Anfield outfit.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “The reaction to it is that it has been damned and rightly so.

“I’m a Manchester United fan and have been for 40 years of my life, but I am disgusted, absolutely disgusted.

“I am disgusted with Manchester United and Liverpool most.

“I mean Liverpool, they pretend you’ll never walk alone, the peoples’ club, the fans’ club.

“Manchester United, 100 years, born out of workers around here, and they are breaking away into a league without competition? That they can’t be relegated from.

“It is an absolute disgrace and honestly we have to wrestle back the power in this country from the clubs at the top of this league and that includes my club”, he added.

Neville feels there needs to be independent regulation of the game and hit out at the owners of the clubs involved, dubbing them “imposters” who have nothing to do with English football.

“I’ve been calling for 12 months as part of another group for an independent regulator to bring checks and balances in place to stop this happening.

“It is pure greed. They are imposters, the owners of this club, the owners of Liverpool, the owners of Chelsea, the owners of Manchester City are nothing to do with football in this country.

“There is 100 and odd years of history in this country of fans who have lived and loved these clubs and they need protecting, the fans need protecting.”

The plans have been slammed by UEFA, the Football Association and the Premier League, while there are doubts over whether any player turning out in the breakaway league would be able to compete for their country in internationals.