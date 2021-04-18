Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Cup

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Celtic have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with rivals Rangers in the Scottish Cup at Ibrox this afternoon.

The Bhoys have lost their league crown, but can stop Rangers from completing a domestic double by putting them out at the last 16 stage today, while victory would also boost interim boss John Kennedy, who could yet take the job on a permanent basis.

Celtic have returned to form under Kennedy of late, registering a 3-0 win over Falkirk and a 6-0 drubbing of Livingston in their last two outings.

They have though not beaten Rangers in the last four meetings between the clubs and have lost on three occasions.

Kennedy selects Scott Bain in goal this afternoon, while at the back he picks Jonjoe Kenny and Diego Laxalt as full-backs, with Kristoffer Ajer and Stephen Welsh in the centre.

Celtic have the experienced Scott Brown in midfield, along with David Turnbull and Callum McGregor. Up top Mohamed Elyounoussi and Ryan Christie support Odsonne Edouard.

Kennedy has options on his bench to shake things up if needed, including Leigh Griffiths and Ismaila Soro, but James Forrest is not in the matchday squad.

Celtic Team vs Rangers

Bain, Kenny, Ajer, Welsh, Laxalt, Brown, Turnbull, McGregor, Christie, Elyounoussi, Edouard

Substitutes: Barkas, Taylor, Bitton, Griffiths, Ajeti, Soro, Rogic, Montgomery, Ralston