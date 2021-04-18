Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Cup

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome rivals Celtic to Ibrox in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup this afternoon.

Following clinching the Scottish Premiership title, Rangers are now looking to complete a domestic double, but will need to get past Celtic today to keep their cup campaign on track.

Rangers last won the Scottish Cup in 2009 and head into today’s fixture unbeaten against Celtic in the last four meetings between the two clubs, of which they have won three.

Boss Steven Gerrard is without midfielder Ryan Jack, whose season is over due to a calf injury.

Gerrard has Allan McGregor in goal, while at full-back Nathan Patterson and Borna Barisic play. Connor Goldson partners Filip Helander in central defence.

Steven Davis and Glen Kamara will look to control midfield, while Scott Arfield also plays. Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos up top.

Gerrard can look to his bench if he needs to make changes, where options include Kemar Roofe and Ianis Hagi.

Rangers Team vs Celtic

McGregor, Patterson, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Kamara, Davis, Arfield, Aribo, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Tavernier, Bassey, Simpson, Zungu, Wright, Hagi, Itten, Roofe