Leeds United supremo Andrea Radrizzani has backed Gary Neville in his criticism of the proposed breakaway European Super League.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are claimed to have signed up to a European Super League which would represent a closed shop.

None of the clubs would need to qualify for the European Super League and they would be guaranteed large sums of money.

😡 | “I’m a #MUFC fan and I’m absolutely disgusted.”

💥 | “They are an absolute joke.”@GNev2 gives a brutally honest reaction to reports that England’s biggest clubs are expected to be part of plans for a breakaway European Super League.pic.twitter.com/qvAPKdLxwN — Sky Sports (@SkySports) April 18, 2021

The breakaway league has been roundly criticised and former Manchester United star Neville quickly blasted the plans, insisting he is disgusted.

Neville also insisted that if the six clubs go ahead with the plans then they should be fined and have points deducted, as well as their honours stripped from them.

And Leeds supremo Radrizzani has backed Neville, writing on Twitter: “Well said Gary.”

Leeds are not one of the six clubs planning to break away and it is unclear how the Whites would be able to qualify for the European Super League.

It has also been suggested that clubs who do qualify would not be able to earn as much money from the competition, regardless of how far they go in it, than the founder members.