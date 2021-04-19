Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has admitted it is extra difficult to prepare his side for their upcoming Premier League clash away at Tottenham Hotspur following Jose Mourinho being shown the exit door at the north London outfit.

Spurs struggled to find consistency in their results under Mourinho in the second half of this season as they exited the FA Cup, the Europa League and dropped out of the Champions League spots in the top flight, culminating in the Portuguese losing his job on Monday morning.

Tottenham were gearing up to host Southampton in the top flight on Wednesday and will now see Ryan Mason and Chris Powell leading the team from the dugout at home following Mourinho’s departure.

Saints boss Hasenhuttl has admitted it is now more difficult to prepare for Spurs, who will be playing their first game in the post-Mourinho era, with them going through a strange moment in their history.

“We don’t have a lot of time to prepare and it [Mourinho’s departure] makes it even more difficult now”, Hasenhuttl told a press conference.

“The moment is a bit strange.”

Tottenham are also part of the breakaway European Super League announced on Sunday night, and Hasenhuttl insists the newly proposed competition is a war on smaller clubs, fans and football as a whole.

“This is a threat, this war by the big clubs against the rest.

“We have to fight against this and we have the fans on our side.

“Without them, this sport does not work.”

Mourinho was set to lead Tottenham into the EFL Cup final on Sunday against Manchester City at Wembley prior to his dismissal, but has now left the club without a single trophy to his name.