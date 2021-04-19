Preston North End interim boss Frankie McAvoy has hailed Sepp van den Berg for his performance against Stoke City, but feels the Liverpool loan star was over-eager to win the ball for the Lilywhites.

The Lilywhites bounced back from their 5-0 defeat to Brentford with a 0-0 draw against Stoke on Saturday and extended their advantage over 22nd-placed Rotherham United to ten points.

Liverpool loan star Van den Berg, who has mostly been played as a right-back by Preston so far, returned to his favoured centre-back position in the game and helped his side earn a point.

The 19-year-old starred alongside Jordan Storey and Andrew Hughes in Preston’s defence and the Lilywhites’ interim boss McAvoy has revealed that he was content with the trio’s display.

However, McAvoy pointed out how Van den Berg’s over-eagerness to win the ball back for his side led Stoke forward Christian Norton to get the better of him on occasions.

“I thought Sepp did well“, McAvoy was quoted as saying by the Lancashire Post.

“There were a couple of times when I thought he was a bit over-eager trying to steal it on the front foot and their young boy Christian Norton pulled him in and dipped in behind him.

“Overall though, Sepp did fine and I was comfortable with the three boys we had at centre-back.”

Van den Berg will be keen to learn from his mistakes and improve his performances as he looks to make the most of his first loan spell away from Liverpool.