Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver has hailed Josh McPake for what he feels is unbelievable talent and insisted that the Rangers loan star will reach great heights if he combines his talent with energy.

The 19-year-old joined English League Two outfit Harrogate on loan from Glasgow giants Rangers in January with the view to earning first team experience.

McPake made his 21st league appearance for the Sulphurites against Bradford City on Saturday and marked the occasion by scoring an 89th-minute winner.

Lauding the Rangers loan star, Harrogate boss Weaver has hailed the teenager’s talent as unbelievable and insisted that he will reach great heights if he combines his ability with energy and tenacity.

“His talent is unbelievable at times“, Weaver told Harrogate Town TV.

“If he combines that with full-on energy and tenacity, then the sky is the limit for him.“

The 43-year-old also admitted that Bradford looked the favourites to win the game until McPake produced a moment of genius to earn his side the three points.

“I thought second half they were in the ascendancy for large parts, deservedly went 1-1 and they looked favourites to go on and win the game if I’m honest“, the Englishman said.

“But then we had a moment of genius from Josh McPake and it raised levels of energy.“

McPake has scored four goals from 21 League Two appearances for Harrogate so far.