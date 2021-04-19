Mark Hateley has stressed the need for Rangers to keep hold of their best players during the summer transfer window with the Gers now in line to play Champions League football next season.

Having already sealed their 55th Scottish top flight crown, Rangers are now in line to participate in the Champions League as they look to test themselves against the best.

The Gers have strung together an undefeated run in the domestic league and enjoyed a strong campaign in the Europa League, with several of their stars catching the eye, and it has been a topic of discussion among the Rangers faithful whether other clubs will try to lure away their top players in the next transfer window.

Rangers legend Hateley feels Rangers will have a fight on their hands to keep hold of their best players when the transfer window swings open in the summer as he feels other clubs will come knocking at the door in hopes of snatching some of their stars away.

Hateley stressed the need for Rangers to keep Steven Gerrard’s squad intact over the summer as they are now looking forward to playing Champions League football next season, which will be pivotal in their hopes of taking the club to the next level.

“That [tying down best players with new deals] is where you are looking at the football club and where they want to go now, right now because I am telling you, it is going to be a big summer and there will be lot of question asked because certain players who have just been through that and how keen are we to go to the next level”, Hateley said on Ten10 Podcasts.

“And with Steven as well this will be the big one, next season, the Champions League football where everybody wants to play, everybody wants to manage.

“And to do that you have to hold on to their best players and I am telling you, people will come knocking.”

Having knocked out Celtic with a 2-0 win in their Scottish Cup tie on Sunday, Rangers are now one step closer to achieving their goal of the domestic double following their top flight triumph.