Liverpool midfielder James Milner has come out against the proposed European Super League that the Reds have agreed to join and is hoping it does not happen.

The Anfield outfit are one of six Premier League clubs to agree to break away from UEFA’s competitions to join the European Super League; they want to continue to play in the Premier League.

Liverpool would not have to qualify for the European Super League and would have a guaranteed place in the hugely lucrative competition.

The backlash against the clubs for breaking away has been swift and Milner has admitted he does not want the club he plays for, Liverpool, to join the European Super League.

“I think it’s the same as everyone [for the players], there are a lot of questions. I can only say my own opinion”, Milner told Sky Sports after Liverpool’s draw with Leeds United.

“I don’t like it and hopefully it doesn’t happen, [and that is because] for the same reasons as everyone else that have come out over the last day.”

Liverpool’s American owners, Fenway Sports Group, are claimed to be leading proponents of the European Super League, which would bring vast sums of money into the club’s coffers.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has previously spoken out against the prospect of a European Super League.