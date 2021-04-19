Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton has heaped praise on the Whites for the way they have been able to turn animosity from neutral fans into respect through their approach towards Premier League football.

Marcelo Bielsa’s appointment at Elland Road three years ago marked the fifth successive time that Leeds had started a season with a new boss at the helm.

The Argentinian led Leeds to earn promotion into the top flight in his second season in charge and has earned plaudits for introducing a high octane style of play at Elland Road.

Having returned to the top flight this season, Leeds have rekindled their rivalries with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, while in the process winning over neutral fans with their brand of football, according to Prutton.

After 16 season without top flight football, Prutton believes that Leeds have been able to turn the animosity meted out to them by neutral fans into respect with the way they have played in their first season back in the Premier League.

“I look at Leeds with a slightly vested interest in what they are about and you try and wonder what the neutral would say”, Prutton wrote in his column in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“But I get the sense and the feeling that the animosity that perhaps a lot of people felt towards Leeds United for a long period of time has melted way not into love but a begrudging respect for the way they have gone about approaching the Premier League.

“That is to be lauded and applauded.”

Bielsa will look to inspire Leeds to finish the campaign on a strong note having all but ensured their participation in the top flight for another season.