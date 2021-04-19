Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has insisted that the club’s American owners Fenway Sports Group are “great people” and is sure they will explain their decision to join the breakaway European Super League.

The Reds have signed up to join the new league, which they would be guaranteed membership of and would allow five other clubs to earn qualification for; though how that would work remains unclear.

The plans have been roundly condemned, with fans voicing their displeasure with the proposals which remove merit from the equation and also the risk of non-qualification.

Klopp insists that the Liverpool players have nothing to do with what has been agreed and is unhappy at the criticism being directed towards the team.

The German stressed that the Reds have good owners, who will explain their decisions.

“This is a fantastic football club. In this specific moment we can’t blame the team for that. I take the criticism for everything, but this we have nothing to do with”, Klopp was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“Now people write articles about what they should do with it. People are shouting at us. We have to be careful because we are people as well. We have to be careful. I understand all the talk and I don’t like it as well.

“Don’t forget we have nothing to do with it. We still have to play football. It is really not OK.

“Our owners are great people, they will try to explain the decisions. Will I understand it? I don’t know, but it is still not my decision.

“I coach a football team. If people want to criticise me, completely fine. But other things, it is not OK. Everyone should not forget.”

Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw at Elland Road against Leeds which deals a blow to their top four chances, however the Reds may be playing in the European Super League next season, removing any need for a top four finish.