Out-of-favour Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose was not involved in the senior team’s first training session of the post Jose Mourinho era, despite suggestions he was.

Mourinho was shown the door at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday morning as the club opted to part ways with the highly decorated Portuguese tactician.

Rose is firmly out of favour at Tottenham and has not been involved under Mourinho this season, but it was suggested in some quarters that he was involved in the first team session on Monday.

The session was led by Ryan Mason who, along with Chris Powell, has stepped up following the departure of Mourinho’s backroom staff.

However, Rose was not involved in the session, according to the Evening Standard, despite some suggestions he was.

Rose, 30, is out of contract at Tottenham in the summer and is expected to move on from the club.

His only involvement this term has come with the club’s Under-23s in the Premier League 2.

Harry Kane was also absent from the session as Spurs wait to learn about the extent of his ankle injury.