Fixture: Leeds United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to champions Liverpool at Elland Road this evening in a Premier League clash.

The Yorkshire giants are on a good run of form and head into the game tonight on a run of three straight wins in the Premier League, including a 2-1 victory over league leaders Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Leeds have seen off any threat from relegation and are looking to finish the season on a high by winning as many of their remaining games as possible to climb up from tenth.

Skipper Liam Cooper is suspended tonight following his sending off at Manchester City. Raphinha also misses out.

Boss Marcelo Bielsa selects Illan Meslier in goal, while Luke Ayling and Ezgjan Alioski are full-backs. In central defence, Bielsa goes with Diego Llorente and Pascal Struijk.

Further up the pitch Kalvin Phillips plays, while Stuart Dallas also gets the nod to start. Helder Costa and Jack Harrison man the flanks, while Tyler Roberts operates just off Patrick Bamford.

Bielsa has options on the bench if he wants to make changes, including Mateusz Klich and Ian Poveda.

Leeds United Team vs Liverpool

Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Alioski, Phillips, Dallas, Roberts, Harrison, Costa, Bamford

Substitutes: Casilla, Berardi, Davis, Koch, Shackleton, Klich, Poveda, Hernandez, Gelhardt