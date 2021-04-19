Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has stated his view that the breakaway European Super League should be a surprise to nobody as “the powerful look after their own”, following his side’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Elland Road.

Bielsa’s Leeds played host to breakaway European Super League side Liverpool at Elland Road on Monday night and grabbed a 1-1 draw courtesy of a late Diego Llorente leveller, damaging the visitors’ hopes of finishing in the top four.

The European Super League would contain six Premier League sides who would be guaranteed participation and large sums of money for taking part, meaning Liverpool would no longer need to worry about where they finish in the league.

A European Super League has long been mooted and Leeds boss Bielsa does not feel that the development should be a surprise.

He insists that the powerful look for more money and do not worry about the others in the game.

“It shouldn’t surprise us. In all walks of life the powerful look after their own and don’t worry about the rest of us”, Bielsa told the BBC.

“The big teams are also created due to the opposition of the other teams.

“In the search for higher economic earnings they forget about the rest. The powerful are more rich and the weak are poorer. It doesn’t do good to football in general.

“There are a lot of structures that should have prevented these forces from coming.

“For me sincerely I am not surprised because in all walks of life same thing happens, so why wouldn’t it happen in football.”

Opposition is being mobilised against the European Super League, with calls being made to ban the clubs involved from playing in the Premier League, or even block them from signing foreign players if the league cannot be prevented from going ahead.