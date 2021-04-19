Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton has hailed Marcelo Bielsa for elevating the Whites into an outfit that are more than just the sum of their components, even with the presence of players with top individual qualities.

Leeds are currently pushing to finish in the top half of the table in their first season back in the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

Bielsa’s preferred high intensity style of play has resulted in Leeds topping the running stats in the league in the current campaign, and their work rate has proved to be difficult to match, with many rival managers lauding them.

The Argentinian has managed to elevate the performances of Leeds’ long serving players in the likes of Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas and Luke Ayling to fit Premier League football, according to Prutton, while bringing in fresh faces to Elland Road with the vision of building a team that are greater than the sum of their parts.

Prutton lauded Bielsa for developing newly promoted Leeds into a collective unit who are capable of generating performances that have seen them topple the likes of Manchester City, Everton and Leicester City this season.

“He [Cooper] is one of many players that you can talk about in that sense and the same with Luke Ayling who will now take over as captain”, Prutton wrote in his column in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“When you look at this Leeds team, some big jewels have been bought but, no matter how much they have cost, I think it is still a team that is greater than the sum of its parts and that’s the greatest trick that Marcelo has managed to be able to pull off.”

Bielsa will look to inspire Leeds to accumulate maximum points on the board in the league in the remainder of the season as it inches towards the final day.