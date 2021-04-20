Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are to withdraw from the European Super League this evening, according to the BBC.

Chelsea and Manchester City have already signalled their intent to pull out of the breakaway competition, putting the remaining clubs in a difficult position.

Liverpool and Manchester United are claimed to be the leading players behind the new league, which they would be guaranteed a place in every season.

But both clubs, along with Arsenal and Tottenham, will withdraw from the Super League this evening, following Chelsea and Manchester City.

The clubs’ pulling out is likely to lead to the collapse of the Super League.

It remains to be seen what the ramifications will be for the clubs’ owners, who have demonstrated a willingness to form their own competition which would largely represent a closed shop, and deal great damage to English football.

The Super League was to take place on midweek days and replace the clubs’ involvement in UEFA competitions.

Now however all six Premier League sides will be hoping to play in UEFA competitions next season.