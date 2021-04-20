Noel Whelan has revealed he can see Helder Costa remaining at Elland Road for another season, provided he steps up his game and justifies his £17m price tag.

Leeds snapped up Costa last summer on a permanent basis from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers following a season-long loan stint at Elland Road.

The winger currently plays a bit part role under Marcelo Bielsa and is a back-up to first choice wingers Raphinha and Jack Harrison, while also clocking up minutes coming off the bench, but has struggled to really catch the eye.

Ex-Leeds star Whelan feels Costa could still have a future at Leeds, provided he steps up his game and repays the club for the £17m they spent on him with better performances on the pitch.

Whelan stressed that Costa is currently nowhere good as the position he plays in demands him to be, and urged him to tap into his potential and utilise his talent, speed and trickery to make things happen for Leeds in the final third.

Asked whether he sees Costa’s future remaining at Elland Road, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds following the draw with Liverpool: “It does, if he ups his game and finds some consistency and a different level of performance, one that commands a £17m price tag.

“Right now, it is a £7m, if that.

“Defensively he did okay [against Liverpool], tracking back but he is not there for that.

“You have got to hurt teams with your talent, with your speed, with that trickery.

“You have got to create goals, you have got to score goals, that is what that position demands.

“He is not doing it. He does not excite me.”

If Raphinha does not return to the first team fold from his injury layoff this week, Bielsa could yet again start Costa on Sunday when Leeds host Super League club Manchester United in the top flight.