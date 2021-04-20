Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey believes that results in the Premier League have clearly been affected by playing in empty stadiums.

Premier League games have been played behind closed doors for much of the season due to the global situation, but hopes are high that fans will soon be back in the stands for good.

Newcastle have missed out on the backing of their fans and have been battling to survive in the Premier League this term.

The Magpies midfielder admits that he found playing in an empty stadium strange at first, while games feel like training matches and the lack of fans upon arrival at the ground noticeable.

And Shelvey is sure that no fans inside stadiums has clearly had an impact on results this season, along with the intensity of matches.

“It [playing in an empty stadium] was weird at first but then you kind of get used to it”, Shelvey told NUFC TV.

“I mean I don’t care what anyone says, it has definitely made an impact on results, and the intensity of games and things like that

“If you want to look at it, it is probably like a training match because there’s no fans there

“It is just weird, you know, when you pull up to the stadium, that’s what gets me.

“Normally there’s fans outside, when you drive in and things like that, you haven’t got that.

“I think it’s time to get the fans back in the stadiums now and get back to how our football once was because it feels like a long, long time ago since we had fans in the stadium.”

Newcastle will play in front of an empty Anfield at the weekend when they lock horns with champions Liverpool in the Premier League, before then hosting Arsenal.