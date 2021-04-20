Jason McAteer has bemoaned Liverpool not being able to pick up three points in a crucial game against Leeds United on Monday night.

A Diego Llorente goal in the 87th minute allowed Leeds to equalise and earn a point from the game against Jurgen Klopp’s side as it finished 1-1.

With West Ham, Tottenham and Everton dropping points this weekend and Chelsea in FA Cup action, a win at Leeds would have taken Liverpool into the top four for the time being.

But the Reds only managed a point and McAteer admitted that it has happened too many times this season where Liverpool have failed to take advantage of sides around them dropping points.

He conceded that the Reds had the lead but they failed to take advantage of it and let it slip in the final minutes of the game at Elland Road.

McAteer said on LFC TV post match: “The disappointing thing is what has happened so many times this season.

“When the teams are sort of pushing against each other – the West Hams, Spurs and Everton – they have all dropped points again this weekend and we haven’t been able to capitalise on.

“After seeing them drop points, it was a big opportunity and we didn’t take it even when we had it in our grasp.

“We let it slip.”

Liverpool will be in action next Saturday when they host Newcastle United at Anfield.