Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has indicated he is loving the collapse of the breakaway European Super League.

Premier League sides Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur all signed up to join a European Super League, in which they would be guaranteed a place, regardless of performances.

However, amid the fierce backlash the Super League is now collapsing.

Chelsea and Manchester City are both to withdraw from the league, while it is suggested that the clubs remaining are discussing how to also exit the competition.

Manchester United’s executive vice chairman Ed Woodward has resigned and it has been floated that Juventus’ chairman Andrea Agnelli is also on the way out.

And former Spurs defender Vertoghen has indicated he is loving it all unfold in real time.

He wrote: “Twitter is gold atm.”

Following the announcement of the Super League, the UK government insisted they would take all necessary steps to stop the competition proceeding as they were unwilling to allow the Premier League and English game to be damaged.

It now appears they will not have to as the plans are collapsing rapidly.