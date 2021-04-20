Ipswich Town full-back Stephen Ward feels that recording clean sheets is a good foundation for the Tractor Boys to build on as they look to hurt teams at the other end of the pitch.

The Tractor Boys have managed four clean sheets in their last six games, though they have failed to find the back of the net at the other end on any of those four occasions.

Ward believes the entire team can take the credit for an improved defensive record, however he is now keen for Ipswich to start putting the ball in the back of the net in their remaining League One games.

“The clean sheets not only come from ourselves”, Ward was quoted as saying by the Ipswich Star.

“We see a lot of the work that goes on ahead of us, the press that we have from the top end of the pitch and in the middle third.

“We are happy with clean sheets and this is, hopefully, a foundation we can build on.

“Hopefully, in the next five games, we can start putting the ball away and bring some positive results.”

Ward also stressed that Ipswich cannot just pile the pressure on their strikers to score and need to take responsibility right through the side.

And he feels there may be a confidence issue when it comes to scoring.

“Throughout the pitch, we know that we need to score more goals and we need to create more.

“We can just rely solely on the centre-forwards.

“We’re all disappointed we haven’t scored more goals but we are working hard at it.

“Sometimes it can be a confidence thing.

“When we’ve not scored as many as we’ve wanted we sometimes try too hard to create that chance and get that goal.

“We just need to relax and get back to the basics of it.

“Once one goes in it will hopefully open a door.”

Ipswich are in action this evening when they head to lock horns with Northampton Town.