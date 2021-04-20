Michael Ball has stressed the need for Everton to renew Semis Coleman’s contract, and find a long-term successor for him along with a new right-winger in the summer transfer window.

The right-back will enter the final year of his current deal at Goodison Park this summer and is yet to enter contract talks with Everton over putting pen to paper on fresh terms.

But further up the pitch, right-wing has been an area of concern for Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti so far this season with the lack of a top class wingers as Alex Iwobi and Bernard have struggled to step up and nail down a starting role, while Theo Walcott has been shipped off to a loan spell at Southampton.

Ex-Everton star Ball has stressed the need for Everton to hand Coleman a new contract and find a long-term replacement for him when the transfer window swings open in the summer.

Ball added that the likes of Iwobi, Bernard and Walcott have all failed to deliver in the right-winger role and thus the Toffees need to also find a new winger in ahead of the next season

“I think right-wing is going to be important for us in the next transfer window”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“Everton need to get Seamus Coleman a new contract, find his long-term replacement and then get someone to play in front of them.

“Coleman is great at getting forward, as he showed against Tottenham Hotspur, but it shouldn’t be up to your 32-year-old right-back to do that.

“Theo Walcott, Bernard, Alex Iwobi. We brought them all in but they have failed to deliver.”

Ben Godfrey and Mason Holgate have slotted into the right-back role in place of Coleman this season but both youngsters are natural centre-backs, while Iwobi has also been deployed in that position.