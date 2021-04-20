Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has indicated he is unhappy with the European Super League as it removes the competitive element that is essential for football.

The Citizens are one of six Premier League clubs to agree to join the new competition, which will replace their participation in the Champions League.

The founding clubs will be guaranteed their place in the Super League regardless of their performances on the pitch, with no need to qualify, and vast sums of money directed their way.

Criticism has come from across football at what is viewed as a league which will destroy the domestic game and severely damage the Premier League, where the top four race would be rendered meaningless – and Guardiola has indicated he is not happy.

Guardiola stressed that there must be a competitive element, telling a press conference: “It’s not sport when there is no relation between effort and success, it’s not sport.

“It’s not sport if it doesn’t matter if you lose.

“I’ve said many times I want the best competition as possible. It’s not fair if teams fight at the top and cannot qualify.”

Guardiola revealed that he only found out about the proposals hours before they were released and is waiting for further details.

“They told me they would release the statement and it is still there, but nobody speaks clearly about what it is going to do/create and we are still in this position.”

Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have also signed up to the rebel league.