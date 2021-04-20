Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has called an emergency meeting of the Premier League club captains to discuss a response to the breakaway Super League, according to the Daily Mail.

The plan of the Premier League’s big six and another six clubs from Spain and Italy to form a breakaway Super League has rocked the boat of European football.

The last 48 hours have seen a scathing response to the plans from UEFA and FIFA and there are claims players have been left red-faced as well.

While very few players involved in the 12 rebel clubs have said anything explicitly in public to oppose the plan, there is believed to be anger amongst the top stars on being kept in the dark about it.

And it has been claimed Henderson has called for the other 19 Premier League captains to enter into an emergency meeting to discuss the issue.

The Liverpool captain is hopeful that the club leaders will be able to draft a response to the crisis that has engulfed European football.

The six Premier League owners did not take the managers or the players into their confidence before deciding to form the breakaway league.

Jurgen Klopp has already revealed his opposition to the plans and Pep Guardiola also said that sport without any competitive edge is not a sport at all.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League captains group can exert enough pressure to force a course change from the rebellious six.