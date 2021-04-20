Tottenham Hotspur interim boss Ryan Mason has urged Spurs to be brave and aggressive on the pitch and stressed his only focus lies on preparing them for their upcoming Premier League clash against Southampton at home.

Mason and Chris Powell have been handed the temporary reins of the north London giants, following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho on Monday.

The Portuguese’s 17-month spell at Spurs saw them play with a more defensive minded approach, a stark contrast to the high-pressing attacking brand of football they played when Mourinho’s predecessor Mauricio Pochettino was in charge, under whom they challenged for the title, while also reaching the Champions League final in 2019.

Tottenham interim boss Mason has urged his charges to play a brave, aggressive style of football on the pitch, the way he feels Spurs should play.

Asked what his version of Spurs will look like, Mason told a press conference: “I want us to be brave, to be aggressive.

“To play like Tottenham Hotspur.

“This isn’t about me, my ego.

“All I care about is this football club.

“Tottenham Hotspur football club is the most important thing.”

Mason added that he is not at all focused on whether he will get the Spurs job on a permanent basis and stressed preparing his team for their upcoming top flight clash against Southampton on Wednesday is the only thing on his mind.

“It is a cliche [the possibility of getting the job permanently], I only knew I was taking training today.

“All my focus is on taking the game tomorrow.”

In addition to the Saints clash, Mason will also have one eye on the EFL Cup clash set for Sunday at Wembley against now former Super League club Manchester City.