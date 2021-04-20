Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has called on his Spurs side to finish their season strongly after the sacking of Jose Mourinho as boss.

Mourinho was sacked as Tottenham manager on Monday morning after Spurs’ latest Premier League fixture against Everton ended in a 2-2 draw; the news came just hours after the club announced they have joined a breakaway European Super League.

After just one win in their last five Premier League fixtures, Spurs sit in seventh place in the league with 50 points.

The Portuguese was dismissed from his position at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium despite leading his side to a berth in the EFL Cup final this season.

Tottenham have confirmed that Ryan Mason will be taking charge as interim head coach, with Chris Powell and Nigel Gibbs joining him as interim assistant head coaches, and Michel Vorm as interim goalkeeping coach.

Levy reflected on Spurs’ upcoming EFL Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday as well as the remaining six games in the league and insisted that he had the belief in the Tottenham squad to finish the season on a high note.

After the managerial changes were put to place, Levy called on his Spurs side to focus all their energy into finishing their season strongly.

“We have great belief in this squad of talented players”, Levy told Tottenham’s official site.

“We have a cup final and six Premier League games ahead of us and we shall now focus all our energies on achieving a strong finish to the season.”

The Tottenham players will look to make good on their chairman’s belief as they prepare for the EFL Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday.