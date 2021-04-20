Tottenham Hotspur supremo Daniel Levy feared Jose Mourinho’s presence would lead to Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Gareth Bale wanting to leave Spurs, according to Eurosport.

The north London outfit announced that they had relieved the Portuguese tactician of his duties on Monday, with the club sitting seventh in the Premier League.

Tottenham are only five points behind fourth-placed West Ham and have booked a place in the EFL Cup final with Manchester City this weekend, but Mourinho could not keep his job at the club.

It is said that the fear of losing as many as ten first team players pushed Tottenham supremo Levy to pull the trigger on the former Manchester United manager.

Levy feared that Mourinho’s presence at Tottenham would lead to several key players, particularly Kane, Alli and Bale, wanting out of the club in the summer.

The Spurs chief worried that sticking with Mourinho would see the likes of Kane and Alli demanding transfers over the summer, having been fed up with his style of management.

Levy is devastated to have not seen his plan work out this season, but felt that there was too much at risk to continue with Mourinho in charge of the club.

It is thought that it was Levy’s desire to see his plan work out that kept Mourinho at Tottenham longer than many expected.