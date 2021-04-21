Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has lauded West Ham United loan star Oladapo Afolayan, dubbing his display against Carlisle United in Tuesday’s League Two win breathtaking.

Afolayan left the London Stadium on deadline day of the winter transfer window, joining League Two outfit Bolton on a six-month loan deal, linking up with Trotters boss Evatt.

The 24-year-old starred in Bolton’s 1-0 league win at home against Carlisle, playing a key role in Eoin Doyle’s winner on the 28-minute mark, while continuing his electric form into the second half as well.

Bolton boss Evatt has lauded the Hammers loanee for his breathtaking performance on the pitch, highlighting his first half display that resulted in his team snatching the lead against the Cumbrians.

However, Evatt bemoaned the lack of protection skilled players like Afolayan are receiving from the officials, stressing opponents are being unnecessarily physical with them at times.

“Dapo was brilliant first half, breathtaking”, Evatt was quoted as saying by Bolton News.

“I just wish he would get more protection, the amount of fouls and kicks that he gets, referees need to do more to protect these skilled players.

“He is bruised and battered and he doesn’t deserve that.”

With another three points on the board, Bolton are currently just four points behind league leaders Cambridge United and Afolayan will be determined to do his best for his team as they continue their push for promotion.