Fixture: Aston Villa vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Manchester City have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Dean Smith’s Aston Villa outfit at Villa Park in the Premier League tonight.

The Citizens remain firmly on course to win the Premier League title they lost last season to Liverpool and victory at Villa Park would mark a tenth successive win on the road in the league.

However, to do so they must bounce back from two defeats in their last three games, losing in the league to Leeds United and then being knocked out of the FA Cup by Chelsea.

Influential midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is injured for this evening’s match, with an ankle and foot injury suffered in the loss against Chelsea.

Manchester City have Ederson between the sticks this evening, while Pep Guardiola opts for Kyle Walker and Oleksandr Zinchenko as full-backs. In the centre, Ruben Dias and John Stones provide the pairing.

Further up the pitch, the Citizens have Ilkay Gundogan and Rodrigo, while Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez also play. Phil Foden will support Gabriel Jesus.

Guardiola has options on the bench if needed this evening, including Joao Cancelo and Ferran Torres.

Manchester City Team vs Aston Villa

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Gundogan (c), Rodrigo, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Jesus

Substitutes: Steffen, Ake, Sterling, Laporte, Torres, Mendy, Fernandinho, Cancelo, Garcia