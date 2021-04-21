Interim Tottenham Hotspur boss Ryan Mason has hailed Gareth Bale following his goal in Spurs’ 2-1 win at home over Southampton in the Premier League.

Mason selected Bale in the starting eleven for his first game in charge, but saw his men trail at the break thanks to a Danny Ings goal for the visitors.

He made no changes at half time and Bale pulled Spurs level on the hour mark, curling in a superb shot, before then Heung-Min Son scored from a penalty in the 90th minute to seal all three points for the hosts.

Mason was pleased with Bale’s performance and feels his quality was needed in the absence of Harry Kane.

“Gareth is an exceptional player and especially when you don’t have Harry Kane you need someone who can make that difference in the final third”, he told his post match press conference.

The interim Spurs boss stressed that the second half display is what he is looking for from his team, adding: “It [my half time talk] was just about giving them the belief and the bravery to play and express themselves.

“The performance in the second half is how we want to be.”

Mason also provided an update on the injured Kane and insisted the striker is working as hard as he can to get back on the pitch as soon as he can.

“It’s just a case of taking it each day at a time.

“Harry is giving everything to be back out on the pitch, he couldn’t be today but we’ll see by the end of the week where we’re at.”

Spurs’ win has moved them up to sixth in the Premier League table on 53 points, above Liverpool on goal difference, though the Reds have played a game fewer.