Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to start the post Jose Mourinho era by hosting Southampton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight.

Spurs parted ways with Mourinho on Monday morning following underwhelming results and have handed Ryan Mason the reins on an interim basis.

Mason has vowed the team will play aggressive football and the interim boss will be looking to get a reaction from the Spurs players this evening.

The earlier meeting between the two teams finished in a 5-2 win for Spurs away at St Mary’s.

To tackle the Saints tonight, Mason has Hugo Lloris in goal, while at full-back he picks Serge Aurier and Sergio Reguilon. In the centre of defence Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier play.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg plays in midfield, along with Tanguy Ndombele, while Giovani Lo Celso is also given the vote to start. Gareth Bale and Lucas Moura support Heung-Min Son.

Mason has a host of options on the bench if needed tonight, including Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Southampton

Lloris (c), Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Bale, Lucas, Son

Substitutes: Hart, Sanchez, Tanganga, Winks, Sissoko, Lamela, Alli, Bergwijn, Vinicius