Tottenham Hotspur forward Gareth Bale has urged patience as Spurs look to adapt to the demands of interim boss Ryan Mason, but is sure they will be in a good place for the EFL Cup final against Manchester City at the weekend.

The Real Madrid loanee scored the first Tottenham goal of the post-Jose Mourinho era as his side came from behind to beat Southampton 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Tottenham needed to come from behind and score twice in the second half, and Bale believes adapting to what Mason wants will take time.

Giving credit to the manager’s half-time team talk, which he believes helped turn things around, Bale insisted that they deserved the victory at the end after controlling the game in the second half.

“Southampton came at us and pushed hard first half”, Bale said on Sky Sports after the match.

“We’ve only had a couple of days with the new manager to try and do some things so it’s going to take some time.

“But we had a good chat at half-time about what we could improve and we did that second half and controlled the game and deserved the victory.”

Urging patience from the fans Bale added: “Just to be patient, positional issues as a team we’ve only had a couple of days to work on that so just minor teething issues.

“We’ll continue to improve for the cup final at the weekend.”

The win helped Tottenham climb up to sixth spot in the league table, trailing fourth-placed Chelsea by two points, though the Londoners have now played a game more.

Tottenham have a big EFL cup final ahead where they will play Manchester City at the weekend.