West Ham United Under-23s hitman Ademipo Odubeko has lauded Everton Under-23s shot-stopper Harry Tyrer, dubbing him a class player, with the Toffees providing a tough challenge in their Premier League 2 clash on Monday.

Odubeko scored twice as West Ham Under-23s registered a 2-1 win over their Everton counterparts on Monday in a Premier League 2 encounter.

The Hammers’ two goals only came in the final quarter-of-an-hour of the game as Toffees custodian Tyrer was in fine fettle in front of the Everton goal throughout.

Odubeko tipped his hat to Tyrer, lauding him as a class player who bought the best out of him on the pitch with a couple of good saves.

The hitman explained that Tyrer’s form between the sticks spurred him on to keep chipping away at the goal, which ultimately led to the breakthrough for his team.

“I feel like I’m in good form”, Odubeko told West Ham’s official site.

“Obviously I’ve missed quite a bit of this season with injury, but it’s been good to get a good run of games and get a couple of goals.

“I thought the Everton ‘keeper [Tyrer] was class.

“He got down to make a good couple of saves – shots that I thought would’ve gone in – but obviously I had to keep at it.

“I couldn’t let my head drop and I got there in the end and got the two, so I’m happy with that.”

Odubeko will return to the pitch on Friday when the Hammers Under-23s take on Manchester City Under-23s, while Tyrer’s Everton Under-23s will face their Brighton counterparts in the Premier League 2 at the weekend.