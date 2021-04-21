Rangers star Scott Wright believes that he can learn from Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent’s performance against Celtic in the Scottish Cup.

Steven Gerrard’s side booked their place in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals by dishing out a 2-0 defeat to Old Firm rivals Celtic at Ibrox at the weekend.

Starring for the Ibrox outfit in the game were wingers Aribo and Kent, who played a pivotal role in both goals scored by the Light Blues.

Hailing the duo’s display against the Hoops, Rangers star Wright has asserted that Aribo and Kent performing at their best is important for the club’s pursuit of success.

The 23-year-old, who joined the Gers from Aberdeen in February, also explained that he can take lessons from Aribo and Kent’s performance against Celtic and improve his own game.

“It’s fantastic for the team that they put in such good performances because as a team we’ve got goals and targets we want to achieve“, Wright told Rangers TV.

“By them playing at their best, it definitely helps that.

“Obviously, I can just kind of take… watching them from the weekend and try to take that into my own performance if I get the chance, and try and use it really.“

Aribo and Kent have contributed to 39 goals across competitions between them this season.