Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that Everton loan star Jarrad Branthwaite suffered a suspected ligament injury in training and thinks his season is over.

The 18-year-old joined Championship club Blackburn on loan from Everton in the winter transfer window with a view to earning first team experience.

However, Branthwaite has received a major setback in his hopes to gain senior football experience after he suffered an injury ahead of Rovers’ trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

Providing an update on the teenager’s injury, Blackburn manager Mowbray has revealed that the defender rolled his ankle in training and suspects he has damaged his ligament.

The English tactician admitted that the injury looks bad and went on to concede that the Everton loan star’s season looks to be over though Rovers are waiting to determine the severity of the issue.

“Ryan [Nyambe] and Jarrad are injured, hence their exclusion“, Mowbray told iFollow Rovers.

“Jarrad has quite a bad one.

“He’s rolled his ankle pretty badly in training and I don’t think we’ll be seeing him again, this season.

“I anticipate its ligament damage, but I haven’t been given a full report on it.“

Branthwaite has made ten Championship appearances for Blackburn since joining on loan until the end of the season in January.