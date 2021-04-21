Rangers winger Scott Wright has labelled his fitness work at the club a deep process and lifted the lid on how the staff have been helping him on his journey.

The Scotland Under-21 international joined the Light Blues from their Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen on a four-and-a-half-year deal in the winter transfer window.

Settling into life at Ibrox, Wright has been closely working with the Rangers staff to improve his fitness and reach the level that Steven Gerrard demands.

Reflecting on his fitness work, the 23-year-old has revealed that the club highlighted the need for him to put on weight when he signed and explained that it is a deep process.

Wright also pointed out that the Rangers staff have been helping him with his nutrition and the whole process, and expressed his gratitude towards them for aiding him on his journey.

“It has been a pretty deep process“, Wright told Rangers TV.

“It is obviously something we highlighted when I first came in.

“They’ve [the staff] been fantastic with me in terms of sorting out my nutrition and doing more in the gym.

“It’s just being in the gym almost every day and eating a lot more food, that’s for sure.

“But, the chefs and the staff here are fantastic, with the food they put on as well.

“So, it is great, everybody is trying to help me out as much as possible, which I’m really thankful for.“

Wright, who has made nine appearances for Rangers so far, has put on significant weight since walking through the door at Ibrox and will continue to work as he looks to meet Gerrard’s requirements.