Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has sent his best wishes to new Tottenham Hotspur interim boss Ryan Mason and stressed managing in the Premier League at just 29 is as impressive as playing in the top flight.

Mason’s playing career came to an abrupt end in 2017 aged just 26, after he fractured his skull in a horrific injury while playing for Hull City in the top flight against Chelsea.

The 29-year-old, a Spurs youth product, who broke into the senior team, has now been handed the temporary reins of his former club following the departure of Jose Mourinho on Monday.

Rangers first team coach Beale has expressed his delight at seeing Mason getting an opportunity to manage the club he loves and has send his best regards to him

Beale went on to stress that managing a club in the Premier League at just 29 years of age is just as impressive as making it in the English top flight

“Good luck Ryan Mason”, Beale wrote on Twitter.

“It’s great to see him have this opportunity at a club that he loves.

“The injury that ended his career was extremely cruel and sad.

“But he is now on his second career as a coach and is managing in the Premier League at 29 – That is equally as impressive as being a Premier League player!”

Mason’s immediate aim will be to lead Spurs to a European spot finish in the current top flight campaign, while the EFL Cup is also up for grabs on Sunday when they take on Manchester City at Wembley.