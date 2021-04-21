Fixture: St Johnstone vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:00 UK time

Rangers have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against St Johnstone in an away Scottish Premiership clash this evening.

The Gers have wrapped up the Scottish league title, but are still looking to go through the season unbeaten and get as many points on the board as possible.

They beat St Johnstone 1-0 in the last meeting between the two clubs and have not lost against this evening’s opponents since a 2015 Scottish League Cup clash.

Tonight’s game could also set the stage for a Scottish Cup tie between the two clubs on Sunday.

For this evening’s game boss Steven Gerrard has Jon McLaughlin in goal, while at full-back he picks James Tavernier and Borna Barisic. Central defence sees Jack Simpson and Connor Goldson play.

Midfield sees Gerrard select Glen Kamara, Steven Davis and Ianis Hagi, while Scott Wright and Kemar Roofe support Cedric Itten.

If the Gers boss wants to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent.

Rangers Team vs St Johnstone

McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Simpson, Barisic, Kamara, Davis, Hagi, Wright, Roofe, Itten

Substitutes: McGregor, Bassey, Helander, Defoe, Kent, Patterson, Aribo, Morelos, Arfield