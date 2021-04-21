Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo has heaped praise on the way Andrea Radrizzani, Victor Orta and Angus Kinnear are running the Elland Road outfit amidst the European Super League debacle.

The European Super League became the top of discussion after 12 European heavyweights announced the formation of a breakaway competition last weekend.

The flagbearers of the Super League have been forced to shelve their plans after a severe backlash and the threat of government intervention against them.

However, Leeds legend Matteo feels this week’s incidents will add to the importance of the Whites’ upcoming match against Manchester United, who he thinks have become a money-making machine.

The Elland Road great went on to heap praise on the Leeds management, which constitutes Radrizzani, Orta and Kinnear, as he believes they are running the club the right way.

“The Manchester United game is huge in any case“, Matteo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“The circumstances that have unfolded probably make it even bigger, as if these games weren’t big enough given the history.

“Manchester United are a money-making machine, that’s what they’re about, the money.

“A lot of clubs are that way now. I don’t think Leeds are.

“They’re a well-run club and Angus Kinnear, Andrea Radrizzani, Victor Orta have been doing things in the right way.

“If I was Leeds playing against United, I’d already be so up for this game but maybe this ESL situation just adds a little to it.“

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have taken four points off Manchester City and Liverpool in their last two games and will be also looking to earn a result against the Red Devils on Sunday.