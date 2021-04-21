Highly rated Wigan Athletic midfielder Sean McGurk is still likely to move to Leeds United in the summer transfer window, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Leeds snapped up young forward Joe Gelhardt from Wigan last summer and he has made an impression at Elland Road, starring for the Under-23s and forcing his way into matchday squads for the senior team.

The Yorkshire giants are on the lookout to add young talents to the ranks and have had McGurk on the radar.

They have been tipped to sign the midfielder from Wigan in the summer and it is claimed the move is still likely to happen.

McGurk’s contract at Wigan is due to run out in the summer, but the Latics have hoped the prospect of regular first team football could be enough to keep him.

Wigan sit just above the drop zone in League One, enjoying a four-point advantage over Northampton Town with just three games left to play.

And League One football week in, week out may be tempting for McGurk.

A switch to Elland Road however would see McGurk link up with former Latics team-mate Gelhardt and work under the watchful eye of Marcelo Bielsa, while the Whites Under-23s won the Premier League 2 Division Two title this season.