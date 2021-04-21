Fixture: Aberdeen vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Celtic have named their starting eleven and substitutes for tonight’s Scottish Premiership clash with Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Interim boss John Kennedy saw his side knocked out of the Scottish Cup at the weekend and will want a reaction this evening as he looks to steer Celtic to success in their remaining games this season.

Celtic have four games remaining in the campaign and sit 20 points off the top of the table.

Celtic have won their last three meetings with Aberdeen without conceding a goal, but the Dons are now under new management in the shape of Stephen Glass.

For this evening’s game, Kennedy picks Scott Bain in goal, while Jonjoe Kenny and Greg Taylor are full-backs. In central defence Kennedy goes with Nir Bitton and Stephen Welsh.

In midfield, Kennedy picks Scott Brown and David Turnbull, while Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie also play. Mohamed Elyounoussi will look to provide for Odsonne Edouard.

If Kennedy needs to shake things up he can look to the bench, where options include Diego Laxalt and Leigh Griffiths. Goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas is not in the matchday squad.

Celtic Team vs Aberdeen

Bain, Kenny, Bitton, Welsh, Taylor, Brown, Turnbull, McGregor, Christie, Elyounoussi, Edouard

Substitutes: Hazard, Griffiths, Soro, Rogic, Murray, Montgomery, Ralston, Dembele, Laxalt