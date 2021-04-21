Jonjo Shelvey has insisted Newcastle United are a massive club and revealed the worldwide recognition the Magpies have is something he has only previously experienced during his stint at former club Liverpool.

Shelvey, who had a three-year spell on the books at Liverpool, arrived at Newcastle in January 2016 from current Championship side Swansea.

Although this season has been difficult on clubs owing to the changed football landscape, it has been tougher on the Newcastle faithful with their team struggling with their form in the top flight, form that saw them reeling just above the drop zone following a poor run of results.

The Magpies have since climbed back up to 15th in the league table, but midfielder Shelvey believes his club should be a top ten side, and vowed he will continue to give his all to take them back to where they belong.

Shelvey stressed that Newcastle are a massive club and revealed the worldwide recognition they have is something he has only previously experienced while he was playing for Liverpool.

Asked whether he feels Newcastle should be an established top ten team, Shelvey told NUFC TV: “Yes, the club is massive.

“You do not realise that, even when you go on holiday everywhere, I mean I went to Florida a few years back and everywhere I went, any part, there was someone with a Newcastle top on him.

“And I have only ever experienced that when I was at Liverpool, because obviously Liverpool are a massive club as well but this [club] definitely have got the potential.

“It is not potential, it was there not long ago and it is just about getting that back, that club back to where it should be.

“And for long as I am here that is what I will strive to do.”

With nine points from their last six league outings, Newcastle have now moved eight points clear of the drop zone and will now be determined to finish the season as high as possible.